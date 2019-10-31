100th Episode | Sean of the South

The 100th episode of the Sean of the South podcast, live from the Main Street Theater in Bradford, Pennsylvania, hometown of Case Knives. Music by Angela Autumn.
The Sean of the South podcast is taking a sabbatical for the holidays and sincerely wants to wish all our listeners the best Thanksgiving, the merriest Christmas, and the happiest New Year.
Thank you for believing in us, and making these 100 episodes possible.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
