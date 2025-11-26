Sean of the South

10h

The older I get, the more gratitude I have in my life. Sometimes I feel blessed beyond what I deserve. Against all odds, I will turn 79 on Thanksgiving Day this year, tomorrow. I say "against all odds" because of my former life that started by joining the Marine Corps, followed by a bad marriage, years of substance abuse and addiction, associating with some very dangerous people, and finally (FINALLY, thank you, God) finding recovery in AA. Had I not found that, I might have never made it to 60, but here I am today, ready to turn 79 and in overall good health, married to the love of my life, and retired from a career that I dearly loved, Technical Writing and Editing.

Every morning when I awake, I give thanks to God for all the blessings in my life, both seen and unseen. We all have unseen blessings that we are not even aware of... the conditions of our births, the families we were born into, a person who gave us important advice along the way... things we may not realize were blessings at the time... unseen.

Thank you, God, for every blessing in my life, both seen and unseen. I cannot fathom how much Your hand has been working in my life, but I thank You.

11h

May we all be thankful for being and having found the writer you. Thank you for today’s post.🦃

