Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
A Christmas Story | Sean of the South
0:00
-42:22

A Christmas Story | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Nov 18, 2020

Sean dusts off one of his old short stories and reads a holiday tale about love, angels, and the magic found in Christmas, found in his upcoming Christmas book. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture