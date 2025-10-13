Sean of the South

Paul McCutchen
9h

Reading this article, I was thinking about some of my BDE's and which one to choose. Then I got to the last line that said, "Make today your BDE." That is true. We think about some of the BDEs from the past but what if we really haven't had our Best Day Ever, yet. Try to treat every day as your Best Day Ever and it will be.

Bill in Tennessee
10h

On my BDE, I would rise early in Springdale, Utah, eat a hearty protein heavy breakfast, then place a lunch order to go, head to the base of the Angel's Landing in Zion National Park, and begin my climb, with my beloved wife by my side. Together we would climb that trail, because one doesn't really WALK that trail, you have to climb it. You start where the air is thin to begin with and climb way up to where it's even thinner... pulling yourself up at several locations by the chains that are put in place; or sometimes on a rock trail that is 3 feet wide, with drop offs on both sides several hundred feet down.

At the end of that trail, we would view one of the most spectacular views in America, looking down on the hawks and eagles that soar in the air beneath our feet, and all of Creation spread out before us in all directions. We would eat our lunches in companionable silence while the sounds of the Earth play its ancient song... the call of birds, the rush of the wind around us, the scurrying of the small chipmunk beggars that see humans as snack dispensers, the sound of our breathing.

I would once again declare my eternal love for this woman beside me, who God put in my life, and she would return that love. We would sit in this spectacular space in gratitude and humility, knowing that we are flawed but loved children of God.

Then after a few perfunctory photos, we would begin our descent back down the mountain, which is only slightly less demanding than the climb up. After a rest under some Aspen trees at the park HQ, we would head back to Springdale for dinner at the Spotted Dog or maybe some TexMex at Oscar's, or perhaps a pedestrian meal at the Pasta-Pizza place.

And we would sleep the exhausted sleep of the weary that night, a sleep that no pills or SleepyTime Tea could provide.

And that would be my Best Day Ever.

