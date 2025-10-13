I have an important question. How would you spend your best day ever?
This might sound like a dumb question. But if you have time, take a brief break from doom scrolling and think about your best day ever (BDE).
What would you do on this particular day? Where would you go? What would you wear? And most importantly, what would you eat?
Don’t laugh. Food is sacred. Is there a gift more precious than the taste of real, wholesome food? Is there any joy more humanly gratifying than unrefined flavors of fat, salt, and sugar?
You could be the richest, most powerful sultan on Planet Earth, with entire nations under your control, a harem of lovers who all look like professional underwear models, and a giant trampoline in your living room. But if you had no tastebuds, if everything you ate tasted like No. 9 Styrofoam… Your whole life would suck.
Who would be with you on your BDE? Why would you choose this person? Would it even BE a person? Or would it be a canine? Feline? Ferret? Goldfish? Rare form of exotic algae?
If it WERE a human you chose, however, why them? How does this person make you feel? Do you love them? Where do those feelings come from? Have you ever wondered about this?
You cannot necessarily “choose” your feelings about a person. You simply feel how you feel. You either feel one way or you don’t. It’s a decision your soul makes, not your brain.
Ah, the soul.
There’s that word. A dangerous word, so laced with divisive religious overtones that people dare not talk about it. Thus, society just ignores the issue of a soul altogether.
But you cannot ignore your soul. It’s the true You.
Which is why there are some humans in this life who give your soul an overwhelming sense of unconditional love, joy, and kinship. Whereas others give your soul the overwhelming desire to run into traffic.
Which leads me to my next question:
Who would you NOT bring on your BDE? And why?
How would this person disrupt your experience? Are they toxic? Are they selfish? Do they bring out bad traits within you? Do they make you competitive? Negative? Combative? Argumentative? And all the other “-ive” words?
Likewise, what other things does this perfect day NOT include? A job you can’t stand. Obligations you wish you didn’t have?
Does your happy day include 24-hour news channels? Or technological devices which promise more connection, but somehow make you feel less connected than ever?
And here’s my most important question:
How do you feel on your BDE? What is the overwhelming sensation you’re imagining?
Is it peace? Is it less fear? Simplicity? Joy? Is it the total-body feeling of no worry, no anxiety, no friction whatsoever? Good health? Approval? Validation? Acceptance? Freedom from commitments?
Or is it just plain, old-fashioned love? As in the gladness of giving love to another, and more importantly, the rapture of BEING loved without expectation?
As you think about these things, let me tell you a story.
Once upon a time, a middle-aged, redheaded writer with a big nose was recently visiting a nursing home. He was talking to an elderly woman. She was very sick, and wasting away. She asked him these important questions.
When their conversation finished, the large-snouted man realized that his answers had described all the things he considered important in life.
Then, it occurred to him how easily he had lost sight of these things. And worse, he realized how little time he spent engaging in these things.
Whereupon the old woman just patted his hand and said, “The trouble is, you think you have time.”
Make today your BDE.
Reading this article, I was thinking about some of my BDE's and which one to choose. Then I got to the last line that said, "Make today your BDE." That is true. We think about some of the BDEs from the past but what if we really haven't had our Best Day Ever, yet. Try to treat every day as your Best Day Ever and it will be.
On my BDE, I would rise early in Springdale, Utah, eat a hearty protein heavy breakfast, then place a lunch order to go, head to the base of the Angel's Landing in Zion National Park, and begin my climb, with my beloved wife by my side. Together we would climb that trail, because one doesn't really WALK that trail, you have to climb it. You start where the air is thin to begin with and climb way up to where it's even thinner... pulling yourself up at several locations by the chains that are put in place; or sometimes on a rock trail that is 3 feet wide, with drop offs on both sides several hundred feet down.
At the end of that trail, we would view one of the most spectacular views in America, looking down on the hawks and eagles that soar in the air beneath our feet, and all of Creation spread out before us in all directions. We would eat our lunches in companionable silence while the sounds of the Earth play its ancient song... the call of birds, the rush of the wind around us, the scurrying of the small chipmunk beggars that see humans as snack dispensers, the sound of our breathing.
I would once again declare my eternal love for this woman beside me, who God put in my life, and she would return that love. We would sit in this spectacular space in gratitude and humility, knowing that we are flawed but loved children of God.
Then after a few perfunctory photos, we would begin our descent back down the mountain, which is only slightly less demanding than the climb up. After a rest under some Aspen trees at the park HQ, we would head back to Springdale for dinner at the Spotted Dog or maybe some TexMex at Oscar's, or perhaps a pedestrian meal at the Pasta-Pizza place.
And we would sleep the exhausted sleep of the weary that night, a sleep that no pills or SleepyTime Tea could provide.
And that would be my Best Day Ever.