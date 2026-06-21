Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Dolores OConnell's avatar
Dolores OConnell
1d

Sean,that was beautiful. But I want to add, I have 2 adopted kids. I want to thank those 2 dads outthere somewhere who signed the papers.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1d

I do not dig Father's Day,

or Mother's Day, for that matter.

Those who raised me weren't okay,

and ain't part of my cake's batter,

but for those who can forgive

I will tip my boonie hat;

it's a better way to live,

I will give you that,

than turning grimly from the scenes,

the cards and sentimental songs,

but I still have the worst of dreams

about all of the wrongs

that were done back them and there

left for God now to repair.

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