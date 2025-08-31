Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Wright's avatar
Kathleen Wright
14h

Love you back! I love to wake up to something that makes me look forward to the day…Happy Sunday Morning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
14h

Well, I started off smiling, reading the list and nodding and thinking, “me, too!” And then, as I continued, I felt the tears begin to well up behind my eyes from clear deep down in my heart. And they bubbled over at your last phrase. Not exactly bubbled, more like a great big heaving sob. Me, too, Sean. Me, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
134 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture