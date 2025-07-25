Sean of the South

Another story: My wife does volunteer work for a food pantry on the "other side of town"....where the ragged people go. She came home in tears the other day, and told me about a "client" who showed up at the pantry; a mother with three children, who are homeless and living in a van. They are called "clients" so as to avoid the stigma of the word "homeless."

She said that the mother was not the usual type of homeless person, that she spoke with an educated lilt, had excellent diction and command of the language, and that she doted on her children. As my wife helped carry food items to her van, she told my wife that to avoid this awful heat we are having right now, they spent a lot of time in the local library and other places that have air conditioning. She reads to them and plays games like Sean talked about.

My wife had no idea what caused her homelessness... escaping an abusive relationship? ... lost her job? ... mental problems that are not visible? The charity my wife works for never ask, it's apparently not good form to do so.

So in telling that story, my wife's tears became my tears, and that woman and her three children are in my nightly prayers. The needs are great, and there are so many lost souls out there.

There is a park, somewhere, with all these wonderful, special people Sean finds about whom to write his heart-touching stories. Wait, I think I just drove by that very same park! At least one just like it. But it takes a very special human to “tune-in” to that station in life to be able to see and report it to the rest of us. Thank you Sean, for being our eyes and ears in our world today. You are helping us see what we can be looking for!

