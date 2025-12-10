Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
6h

God, oh God, please give me peace,

please take away the dreadful pain.

I need from Your hand sweet release

for cancer's on the move again.

Please send down Heaven's morphine,

two syrettes might just be fine

to place me in a happy dream.

Lord, let this will be thine!

God brushed a tear and shook His head,

"The peace you seek I cannot give,

the aid you ask I cannot render.

In your heart you must choose to live

in faith and in surrender

to My purpose which you cannot see;

please, my child, please trust in Me!"

Bill in Tennessee
6h

"Peace begins where pride ends." That is insight.

In a Hindu legend or Sufi tale, the gods couldn't find a place to hide humanity's divinity. One god said, "Let's hide it on the highest mountain," but the other gods said, "Man is stubborn and clever, he will eventually find it there." The god then said, Let's hide it in the deepest ocean," and the other gods said, "Man is so persistent that in time he will find it there also." So Brahma hid it deep inside each person, knowing humans would look everywhere else but within themselves to find their own divine spark.

