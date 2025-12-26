Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Maddox's avatar
Katy Maddox
3h

Injustice is a cruel weight to bear, Sean. And, you can never underestimate the possibility that you are engaged in a level of spiritual warfare. Your Camino sojourn was your “Damascus road” and evil wants nothing more than to kill & destroy your heart and creativity. Do not grow weary of doing good- and believe me, my life and countless others are richer because of you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Patti Adkisson's avatar
Patti Adkisson
3h

Please don’t let the haters win. You’re a source of humor and inspiration for me and so many others,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture