Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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MR's avatar
MR
15h

Sean, I have been reading your words for years and you amaze me that you can write something so beautifully about ducks passing by. You inspire or make me laugh or motivate me to be a better person Every. Single. Day. Thank you.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
16h

I tried to duck the situation

but I guess I was out of luck,

and so I had a conversation

with a hungry Mallard duck.

It was likely my mistake

(at least now that is my best hunch)

to go and sit beside the lake

and enjoy what was my lunch.

The Mallard, he just waddled up

and inspected what I'd got.

He honked when he tried my cup

that the coffee was too hot,

so I hand fed some potato chips

into hard and sharp duck lips.

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