Sean of the South

Jim Sr Sturges
17h

Leaders taught that sanctity comes from the idea of being set apart by deeds or refusals.

I recall that I first sang this from the Episcopal Church Hymnal at Camp McDowell, near Jasper, AL, an Episcopal youth camp at the time (1954):

“I sing a song of the saints of God, patient and brave and true,

who toiled and fought and lived and died for the Lord they loved and knew.

And one was a doctor, and one was a queen, and one was a shepherdess on the green:

they were all of them saints of God, and I mean, God helping, to be one too.” — Hymn #293, Lesbia Scott, 1929

Bill in Tennessee
18h

It's a sad commentary on human nature when we turn what is sacred into a commercial phenomenon or a silly superficial party night. I recall when Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter were considered holy days, not shopping sprees, Toyotathon car sales, or rites of gluttony and drunkenness.

