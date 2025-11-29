Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Nischan's avatar
Chris Nischan
3h

I like all the coverage of the hundred year anniversary. I love the fact that it means so much to you!! My grandfather or rather my great grandfather was one of the principles of the national life and accident insurance company. I grew up knowing WSM stood for we shield millions. It warms my heart that it means so much to you. I Eagerly await your next appearance on the stage. May the circle be unbroken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martha Iverson's avatar
Martha Iverson
3h

I remember watching early days of Grand Ole Opry w my father! Had the privilege of attending when Sean Dietrich played there earlier this year. It was grand, worth our travel from Texas! 🙏🏾💃🏻😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture