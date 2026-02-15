Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
9h

The angels stand around my bed

when I am in the worst of places,

and they offer, in fear's stead,

a quartet of sweet singing graces

in a smooth Jamaican voice,

their dreads framing each lovely smile,

and in hearing, I rejoice,

because I know it was worthwhile,

the pain it took to get to here,

because I have been meant to share

the Love that holds me close and dear,

reflected in the choral care

of the Rasta boys who attend

me now, and will beyond the end.

Zelda Nichols
9h

I too believe in angels. They walk the earth cloaked as normal human’s because who would believe we saw them in their natural form. They are the one’s involved in rescue operations, they are the ones who come down to prepare the dying of their next journey, they are the ones who try to bring some peace, calm and joy to our world. You might be one of them Sean.

