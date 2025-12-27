Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michal Berman's avatar
Michal Berman
3h

What a beautiful way to capture the culture of a place and the grace of humanity 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gale Smith's avatar
Gale Smith
2h

I wa 12 before we had indoor plumbing.

Outside, in the summer, we had a water hose hooked to a faucet and put over the top of a wooden enclosure for privacy to shower. When it got cold, we bathed like Dolly Parton; First you take a pan of water and soap and a rag, and wash down as far as possible. Then you wash up as far as possible. Then you wash possible." Mom washed our clothes in a wringer type washer and hung them out to dry. She worked in a shirt factory during the week and did laundry and house cleaning on Sat. We went to bed just as she was mopping the floors. My mom and grandmothers made all my outer wear, even in high school, including my first prom dress.

We were poor but clean and tidy. My brothers and I made good grades, never got in trouble and grew up to be business owner (oldest), AF career (youngest), and I was an Army spouse, who worked over 30 years in insurance in 3 states. We grew up in LA (Lower Alabama). It was much like living in Appalachia. I never felt deprived. We were loved and our neighbors were like extended family. Everyone was in the same boat. No one was rich, but we all helped each other. I would not trade my childhood with that of anyone who grew up having it all. We had things money could never buy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture