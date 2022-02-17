Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
An Evening With Sean | Sean of the South
0:00
-56:59

An Evening With Sean | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Feb 17, 2022

Sean delivers his one-man show with a guitar in one hand, and his heart in the other. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture