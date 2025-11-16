Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Williams's avatar
Allison Williams
3h

Literacy has really fallen by the wayside since our first president penned this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
3h

I certainly miss the eloquence and civility once enjoyed by this nation of diverse immigrants “back in the day.” My oh my have things changed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture