Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carl's avatar
carl
7h

SEE Jesus in everyone and BE Jesus to everyone. Buen Camino!

Reply
Share
Kim Janine Ligon, Author's avatar
Kim Janine Ligon, Author
7h

Love Andy. My husband said when he was little--his daddy was a preacher-- he asked to sing the song about the bear. When his mother said she didn't know that one---she played the piano. My husband said "you know, Gladly the cross-eyed bear.."

Reply
Share
2 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture