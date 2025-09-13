“I know what I saw,” said William.
Mister William was old when I interviewed him years ago. Ancient, actually. Mid-nineties. Bent and pale.
A television was playing in the background of his nursing home apartment. Older people like to have televisions playing in the background. It’s like having company.
“It was World War II,” William began. “I was in Italy…”
Young William was walking along a rural Italian road. His uniform was tattered and stained with blood. He was not far from a battle zone. And he had just been through combat hell.
His unit had been overtaken by an ambush. Almost all of them died. Shells everywhere. Young men were slaughtered. The nucleus of his team disintegrated. It was every man for himself. Hardly any survived. Except William.
But here he was. In enemy territory. He was on his way back to his auxiliary unit operational base on foot. And he was praying—praying out loud—that no German Kübelsitzwagens came cruising down this highway to find him walking, or he was a dead man.
He heard an engine. A loud engine.
William leapt into a ditch.
The vehicle stopped.
William cocked his weapon.
From his hiding place he saw a Ford GP. The door flew open. “William, is that you?” a familiar voice came calling.
William didn’t know what to think. This must have been a hallucination. Had to be. How could anyone know to be looking for him? He was just a doughboy private.
He came shyly from the bushes. He recognized the driver. It was and old friend. From Detroit. The guy’s name was Danny. He grew up with Danny. He had no idea Danny was even in the Army. Let alone on Italian soil.
“Danny?”
“Willy!”
They embraced.
“How’s your sister?”
“She’s good. How’s your mom and dad?”
“They’re good. Haven’t seen them since I shipped out.”
William and Danny were schoolmates. They weren’t tight friends, but they were childhood pals. They played football together. They grew up only a few houses apart. They were always in the periphery of each other’s lives.
William couldn’t believe his luck. What were the odds? Two old pals, meeting on the side of a highway in hostile territory, halfway across the globe.
William hopped into the Jeep.
Danny threw the vehicle into gear.
“How’d you know I was here?” William asked.
Danny didn’t answer, except to offer William a pack of Luckies. They both talked about old days. About home. About Mom and Dad. About girls once loved. And when they arrived at the auxiliary base, William hopped out and thanked Danny for the ride. For saving his life.
“Don’t mention it,” said Danny.
They both shook hands and gave the universal farewell of the American GI. “Take care of yourself.”
And the Jeep drove away into the ink darkness.
Years later, when the war was over, on William’s first week back home he went around asking about Danny. He found Danny’s mother in the kitchen, making supper. William told her the story about how Danny had picked him up that fateful night.
His mother stopped chopping carrots.
“That’s impossible,” she said.
She took William into the living room and showed him the triangular folded flag. She said Danny died a year before William's story took place. And Danny had been stationed in France. Not Italy. There was no way it could have been Danny. Absolutely no way.
“But I know what I saw,” said the old man, quietly removing his glasses and pinching the bridge of his nose.
“I know what I saw.”
Sean’s blog comments has partly become a battleground between a few irate people on both sides of the field. The following is an excerpt from my website. I’m either going to make enemies or friends. My goal has always been to make friends.
My wife and I discovered a wren’s nest in our fern hanging basket next to the front porch swing. Susan had noticed that the fern leaves were in disarray and wanted to straighten them out. So I grabbed the basket and handed it to her. We immediately got an earful from a couple of nearby wrens trying to get our attention. That’s when we saw the nest nestled inside the fern with six eggs which explained the rustled fern leaves. I quickly put the hanging basket back in place and we left the porch to allow the traumatized parents to recover.
Our country appears to be divided in half. We can basically separate into two groups of people, believers and non-believers… that see each other as having “rustled leaves in their fern”.
But deeper inside both have a beautiful nest… we’ve just not been looking past each other’s messed up leaves.
Non-believers and believers both see each other as flawed. Both want to “straighten out” the other. (Stubborn comes to mind.) Neither is looking inside the other’s fern, therefore is not seeing the cause of the disarray. The cause of the disarray is the same in both ferns… a singular inward focus.
Believers and non-believers both love. But not each other. Thusly, they both have rustled leaves in disarray but neither sees their own rustled leaves… only the other’s. Jesus loves everyone and showed us how to do the same. By not judging, but by helping each other with compassion.
Compassion is when believers love and allow non-believers to not believe and when non-believers love and allow believers to believe. Freedom of religion also means freedom from religion. Love is not religious. Love is blind to religion. In love, is the most “human” we can possibly be on this earth.
Believers are nestled in God’s hands. Non-believers are nestled independent and free in their own hands. Both are beautiful. It’s arrogance for anyone to project their own beliefs on others. Here I think believers are a little more at fault because of blind faith. Men’s words in the Bible are to blame. Jesus’s words are shadowed by blind faith in the fully human writers of the Bible. God’s Spirit is in the Bible but so is man’s spirit. Collectively, we’ve yet to discern the difference.
Jesus didn’t say that we had to know him, he said we had to love each other following his example by God’s command.
Everyone needs to breathe their own air. Because that’s where love resides… free and in the air. Our sense of self (soul) is unique to each one of us. Our sense of feeling love (emotions/spirit) can be the same. We just have to stop fighting each other by letting others be individuals without imposing a conditional dogma on each other.
God didn’t set rules on love. We shouldn’t either… whether you believe there’s a God or not. ❤️
I believe what he saw!