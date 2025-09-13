Sean of the South

Edward M. Caldwell
2h

Sean’s blog comments has partly become a battleground between a few irate people on both sides of the field. The following is an excerpt from my website. I’m either going to make enemies or friends. My goal has always been to make friends.

My wife and I discovered a wren’s nest in our fern hanging basket next to the front porch swing. Susan had noticed that the fern leaves were in disarray and wanted to straighten them out. So I grabbed the basket and handed it to her. We immediately got an earful from a couple of nearby wrens trying to get our attention. That’s when we saw the nest nestled inside the fern with six eggs which explained the rustled fern leaves. I quickly put the hanging basket back in place and we left the porch to allow the traumatized parents to recover.

Our country appears to be divided in half. We can basically separate into two groups of people, believers and non-believers… that see each other as having “rustled leaves in their fern”.

But deeper inside both have a beautiful nest… we’ve just not been looking past each other’s messed up leaves.

Non-believers and believers both see each other as flawed. Both want to “straighten out” the other. (Stubborn comes to mind.) Neither is looking inside the other’s fern, therefore is not seeing the cause of the disarray. The cause of the disarray is the same in both ferns… a singular inward focus.

Believers and non-believers both love. But not each other. Thusly, they both have rustled leaves in disarray but neither sees their own rustled leaves… only the other’s. Jesus loves everyone and showed us how to do the same. By not judging, but by helping each other with compassion.

Compassion is when believers love and allow non-believers to not believe and when non-believers love and allow believers to believe. Freedom of religion also means freedom from religion. Love is not religious. Love is blind to religion. In love, is the most “human” we can possibly be on this earth.

Believers are nestled in God’s hands. Non-believers are nestled independent and free in their own hands. Both are beautiful. It’s arrogance for anyone to project their own beliefs on others. Here I think believers are a little more at fault because of blind faith. Men’s words in the Bible are to blame. Jesus’s words are shadowed by blind faith in the fully human writers of the Bible. God’s Spirit is in the Bible but so is man’s spirit. Collectively, we’ve yet to discern the difference.

Jesus didn’t say that we had to know him, he said we had to love each other following his example by God’s command.

Everyone needs to breathe their own air. Because that’s where love resides… free and in the air. Our sense of self (soul) is unique to each one of us. Our sense of feeling love (emotions/spirit) can be the same. We just have to stop fighting each other by letting others be individuals without imposing a conditional dogma on each other.

God didn’t set rules on love. We shouldn’t either… whether you believe there’s a God or not. ❤️

Jonathan Brownson
2h

I believe what he saw!

