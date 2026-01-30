Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
9h

God is bigger than my cancer,

God is here, my heart to heal.

To every question, God's the answer.

I am His, and He is real.

Even though the tumours slay me,

God is always by my side,

and my flying soul is set free

with no longer need to hide

from the fear that seeks to rise

from its dwelling-place within

for His Grace now fills my eyes

and even when I die I win

as the pain just melts away

into Heaven's perfect day.

Ernie in River City
9h

We can see so much, if only we open our eyes to what God (who is bigger than everything) shows us. Thanks for lifting our eyelids a touch this morning, Mr. D.

