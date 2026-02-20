Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
4h

I wrote of Jewish Diaspora,

but was made to pay the piper

when, to my abject hora

it was turned to Jewish Diaper,

and that made some mean people say

that I was antiseptic,

which made me what I am today,

quite nearly apocalyptic,

butt no, that is not quite correct,

I mean, blood pressure rose,

and so I answered quite direct,

"Nun of you really nose

the troubles I have lately seen

with this infernal yarn machine!"

Reply
Share
20 replies
Susan Majka's avatar
Susan Majka
4h

I picked up something for a family member who is known for not reimbursing anyone. During a conversation about this I texted to my 16 yr old granddaughter “I need

to get laid.” A few seconds later her reply was “You need to talk to grand dad about that.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture