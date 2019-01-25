Sean of the South

Baptist Fried Chicken | Sean of the South
Jan 25, 2019

Life, love, and fried chicken shared in fellowship halls of rural America. Sean delivers the tale of what it means to attend a potluck. Music by the Price Sisters. 

