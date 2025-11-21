Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt
3h

“They have all they could ever want, simply because they want only what they have”. WOW!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
3h

Late in life I am reconciling my values. I once wanted the world, now I'm happy just to BE in the world. A happy man isn't someone who has all he wants, but rather who has gratitude for everything he has.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture