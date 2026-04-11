Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
15h

I see him here at Walmart,

at the other end of town.

He waves while stacking shopping carts,

then in a flash he's gone.

I wonder just how 'tis we meet

across this time and space,

for he was killed in South St. Pete

with a bullet to the face.

But there's his ratty ballcap,

and there's his cheeky grin,

and I can hear his fingers snap,

as he shouts, "I'm in like Flynn!",

then vanishes, just for awhile,

leaving me his Cheshire smile.

***

It's a true story.

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
14h

She got exactly what she needed from a source she never suspected. Her life will be forever changed and in a wonderful way.

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