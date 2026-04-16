Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Jayne Moon's avatar
Jayne Moon
8h

Wow… Can’t even imagine how someone could have this perspective. Seems like a life without much of a sense of humor. Those of us who get it and get you, Sean, are grateful for you and our perspective. 🙏

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Jessica Stanley's avatar
Jessica Stanley
8h

Sean, I just wanted to say thank you for giving me an honest laugh out loud. “Wherever you aren’t.” had me in stitches. I look forward to your articles every morning, the one place I don’t have to be inundated with the heaviness all around.

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