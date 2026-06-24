Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Betty F's avatar
Betty F
3h

Lawd- will you look at that feast Jamie prepared! Lucky man, Sean, for the gifts of fresh produce and a loving chef

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3h

Accepting imperfection

surely causes much less strain,

but it's not a good suggestion

for a homemade aeroplane.

The glue lines must be nice and tight,

dimensions have to be spot on,

because the day the thing takes flight

the chance for fixing stuff is gone,

and I therefore want to know

that everything's correct,

and that the big day will go

without having to expect

myself back on the ground, arriving

after some unplanned skydiving.

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