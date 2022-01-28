Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Chicken Divan | Sean of the South
0:00
-50:48

Chicken Divan | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Jan 28, 2022

Sean delivers a story of elderly women, wayward young men, and quilted Bible covers. With music by Backline bluegrass band. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture