Sean delivers a story of elderly women, wayward young men, and quilted Bible covers. With music by Backline bluegrass band.
Chicken Divan | Sean of the South
Jan 28, 2022
Sean delivers a story of elderly women, wayward young men, and quilted Bible covers. With music by Backline bluegrass band.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes