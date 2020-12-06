Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Christmas In COVID | Sean of the South
0:00
-47:26

Christmas In COVID | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Dec 06, 2020

From live performances and recordings during a socially distanced COVID-era Christmas, and music by Aaron Peters, Billy Howell, Steve Gilmore, and Caleb Riley. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a safe year. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture