Christmas in the South | Sean of the South

Christmas in the South
Christmas in the South

Sean Dietrich
Dec 07, 2019

Sean of the South's 3rd annual Christmas special, live from the historic Imogene Theater in Milton, Florida. Sean and friends share the stage for an evening you are sure to forget for the rest of your life. With bluegrass music, Christmas choirs, and a tale of Christmas in the country. Music by Blue Mullet and the Pensacola Children's Choir. 

