Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gale Smith's avatar
Gale Smith
1h

Everyone has a story. 40 years ago, when I lived in Key West, I went weekly to a local laundry-mat. It was like being in the sauna for 2 hours, but you could not leave your clothes. Someone else would be wearing them the next week if you did. Every Sat I went there for about a year while trying to save enough money to buy a washer and dryer.

Every single week, someone would sit next to me while waiting for our clothes.

I heard some amazing stories. Some marvelous, some tragic. Some I would not have told my best friend. I learned

people want to talk--they need to talk, to feel that they matter; that they are not invisible. I learned to be more patient and compassionate. I hope my listening helped them in some way, and made them feel less alone in this world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
2h

God bless those who drive around parking lots at night willing to help others. It takes too long to tell his story at a stoplight. I think this is an honest question- he is an ex-Navy man, so is my husband and his friends. To be a Navy veteran you have to be literate and trained in a skill. Same with all the other homeless sign holding veterans. Why can’t they find jobs or some kind of help? I’m always asking this and saying prayers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture