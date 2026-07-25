Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Layne Sasser's avatar
Layne Sasser
15h

I’m so thankful for your joyful friendship with Morgan. I remember other stories from the hospital. You are all beautiful people and gifts to each other and all of us.

Thank you Dear Lord.

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Cathy Messecar's avatar
Cathy Messecar
15h

God’s best to Morgan and all. Thank you, Morgan, for allowing us to read about your remarkable and blessed journey. As always, thank you Sean.

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