Daddy's Guitar | Sean of the South
Daddy's Guitar | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich
Jan 18, 2019

An old instrument, and the sentimental value it holds. Sean tells the story of the guitar he plays, and how he almost lost it. Music by the Sowell Family.  

