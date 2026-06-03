Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Moira Novack's avatar
Moira Novack
4h

Okay, we won't die if you don't write your column, just like you don't die if someone (I am looking at you, Joe!...🤣) stops reading them, but our day would be a little less...a little less sweet, thoughtful, charming, connected and enjoyable. I hope you power is back on. Over.

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Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
3h

Sean, we appreciate those hours of your life that you sacrifice for these daily reminders that life can be beautiful and poignant if we just take time to observe it all. You are one of the many blessings in my life right now, reading your daily essays between doctor appointments, treatments, infusions, and taking long naps that I didn't have to take before cancer. You matter, please remember that.

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