Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Priscilla Rodgers's avatar
Priscilla Rodgers
2h

If you don’t like Sean’s writing don’t read it. Very simple! There are many of us who do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trudy's avatar
Trudy
3h

Your reader needs to read the Bible. Then maybe he would understand the parable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture