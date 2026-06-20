Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Deirdre Toeller's avatar
Deirdre Toeller
20h

Sean, You can't do this to us without Jamie's recipe and technique! Jamie's, please? Oh, and maybe you (Jamie) should write a cookbook.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
21h

And now my diet's down to toast

spread with margarine,

which these days is now the most

food of which my heart can dream,

but the bread is pretty nice,

Walmart's finest sourdough,

and there's just a hint of spice

that gives it a heartwarming glow.

Cancer takes a lot away,

the pizza and the deep-fried fish,

but I can really truly say

that it grants a golden wish

in the mounting pain it brings

to appreciate the simple things.

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