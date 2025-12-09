Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt
just now

We are ALL worthy. God said so — which makes it truth💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture