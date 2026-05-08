Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

This morning opened up with death,

and now, with rigor mort.

Honey took her final breath,

and now we're one friend short

on the trail that wanders on

over the hill, into tomorrow,

but the ones who are now gone

do not leave legacies of sorrow.

I see her still, her eyes alight,

tail waving in that magic curl.

For her now there is no night,

and my German Shepherd girl

has been called to rush ahead

to that place where none are dead.

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Cathy Messecar's avatar
Cathy Messecar
5h

Love the translation that swallowing pride doesn't make you fat!

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