Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Dayle Rogers's avatar
Dayle Rogers
3h

We are all just people. And when we forget that there are parts of the world where we each come from, we can remember that we're all the same, made in the image of God, created for community, meant to interact with one another. And smile. Whatever we do, we need to remember to smile.

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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
4h

If we all learn this lesson…

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