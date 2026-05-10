Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Faith Thomas's avatar
Faith Thomas
9h

The little lamb will be dancing in the pasture before long! ❤️🐑

And our best descriptions of God fall short of capturing even part of who He is and His majesty.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
9h

Thanks for including us in y’all’s Camino and the musings it’s generating in and for you! How true that step after step and eyes-wide-open-to-all-of-life on the Camino - to people, nature, difficulties, and, yes, all the blessed animals watching us as we watch them!- fosters a reflective mindset I never tasted in all my decades before our first steps touched what felt/feels like the holy ground of the Camino.

Thanks too for these beautiful words on this Mothers’ Day rooting me again in the mystery of God! ¡Buen Camino querido peregrino!

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