Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Does the peregrino have a home

as he walks Pilgrimage Road?

Why, friend do you choose to roam?

Is there perhaps a debt that's owed,

or do you seek some sweet release

from a past that can't be borne?

Does the journey give you peace,

mending that which has been torn?

Is your true home recognized

as lying far beyond the dawn?

Your Earthly home, though not despised...

does its example drive you on

from its beauties and its charms

to seek Forever in God's arms?

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
8h

I think the kids realize that what they see in the homeless man is something we all see but seldom recognize. Like the quote from John Bradford: "There but by the grace of God go I"

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