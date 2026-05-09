Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One spoke In the wheel's avatar
One spoke In the wheel
7h

I see strength in a RED PONCHO smiling at US !!!!

Go Jamie, bring that boy along, and tell him to LOOK UP, IN SPITE of the liquid sunshine !

Hallaluah for the love of God...and all of us say,.HALLELUJAH

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
5h

Sometime the quote "There but by the grace of God go I" or something like that. Anytime you think you have it bad look around. The horses are standing out in the rain, and they don't seem to have a care in the world.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture