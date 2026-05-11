Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

I went to find out who I was

beneath the broad free air,

but that didn't work because

I wasn't really there.

I met cutouts with my face

and shadows with my name,

met my ghost in a desert place

and my feet in a football game,

but none of these were really me,

and none of them were mine,

and in time I began to see

that were I to refine

the seeking down these yearning years

I would find God's laughing tears.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
4h

"God is not found in more, more, more... He is found in less, less, less."

I will be pondering that one all day now.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture