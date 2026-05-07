Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

I love the hustle and the bustle,

I love the sirens and the strife.

I love that every day's a tussle;

I really love my stressed-out life

'cause it's prepared me for the war

that I must fight, now, every day.

Everything that's gone before

keeps my heart and soul in play

as the tumours grind me up,

as the dry heaves scare my spouse.

I've been made to drink this cup,

and I see no need to grouse,

for as I travel through the brume

I breathe victory, not doom.

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Elizabeth Roosje's avatar
Elizabeth Roosje
8h

I am astounded to see how your writing exceeds the fancy words and is all the better for it. So glad you are back in Spain. I love coming along by reading your writings here.

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