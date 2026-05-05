Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

Yes, we need community;

this knowledge, it is nothing new,

and dying here I'm blessed to be

surrounded by my canine crew

that speak languages of my heart

and perch on every chair,

to help insure that I take part

in life, though I can't go 'out there'.

The older ways are past me now,

the snooker table and the pub,

but I am amazed at how

I am raised up by gentle love

across a species-gap made small

by innocents who're spared the Fall.

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Te Burt's avatar
Te Burt
5h

Community. A society melded by tradition, need, faith, mutual support, although let us not forget the passions, jealousies and petty conflicts, which have their own dynamics in the flow of living. Used to be, people sat on porches in the evening and visited. Walked to Sunday service. Ran around with cousins and friends, chasing fireflies (haven't seen a firefly in years - and we know why), riding bikes, challenging each other. Couples strolling with strollers. Neighborhood BBQs and just being there in hard times. That human connection. Sounds like the Spaniards are doing it better. I'm reminded of lines of the Emperor from "The Last Sumarai" who laments, 'We had (honor) . . . and now we have Western clothing and . . ," with a sadness for what had been lost. We didn't even notice it was lost, can barely remember we had it, and wonder why life doesn't work like we expect.

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