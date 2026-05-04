Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

Poetry is hard to write,

it bends and twists my mind

through dark trails and blazing light

to where I hope to find

a message that might make some sense,

a word-picture to bring a smile.

That is is the best recompense,

that is what makes this worthwhile.

I am not some haughty artiste

with French cuffs and a neat bow tie,

and hope that never in the least

do I kneel before The Great God 'I',

because this work I choose to do

comes from my heart, and is for you.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Joy Eastridge's avatar
Joy Eastridge
8h

Lord, give me more of that secret ingredient. Help me to sprinkle it liberally on everyone around me!

Reply
Share
1 reply
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture