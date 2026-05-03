Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
16h

I don't regret what's gone before

I don't carry the weight of shame

for what happened in a war

that never even had a name.

I don't regret the failing years

as my career went down the drain.

No time for vain foolish tears,

for I'm alive and I remain

and I must simply do my best

with the time that's left to me.

Not to make amends nor pass a test

for judging folk to see,

but to show there's a tomorrow

that need not be shaped by sorrow.

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Don Rutledge's avatar
Don Rutledge
16h

You are getting better and better every day with your writings. I love the way you align wisdom, feelings, humility, honesty and humor.

Keep it up Sean. You bring me a great deal of pleasure each morning as I read about your adventures and musings.

Donald T. Rutledge

Charleston, SC

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