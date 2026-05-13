Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
5h

The Camino seems to remind people that life was never meant to be only about productivity and noise. We were created for communion with God, with each other, and with the beauty of creation around us. We eventually become what we surround ourselves with....so make those choices wisely. Thank you for sharing this journey and reminding us of that. ❤️

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

Tell me who you walk beside

and I'll tell you who you are,

and maybe then we'll go inside

and each have a cigar

that will make surroundings dim

with thick and fragrant smoke,

and then we shall skip the gym

and have a rum and coke.

Now I'll tell you with whom I walk,

with whom I'll spend my time.

This may come as quite a shock,

but I'm talking on my dime,

and am gonna say what's true,

my friend... I choose to walk with you.

***

The dog has the face of our newest addition, a baby Malinois.

Barb named him Juno, after a local brewery.

Juno is also the Greek goddess of fertility.

The dog doesn't mind in the slightest.

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