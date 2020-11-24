Don't Open Until Christmas Eve | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich
Nov 24, 2020

Sean Dietrich brings you a surprise podcast special, intended especially for Christmas Eve night. This episode is for young and old alike. For the socially distanced, the elderly, the quarantined, the newly homeschooled, the unemployed, the sick, and the downhearted. Meant to be savored from a comfortable chair, with eyes closed, lights dimmed, and the twinkly tree glowing in the dark. Whatever you do, do not listen to this episode before the Eve of Christmas. 

Save it for then.  

