Sean Dietrich brings you a surprise podcast special, intended especially for Christmas Eve night. This episode is for young and old alike. For the socially distanced, the elderly, the quarantined, the newly homeschooled, the unemployed, the sick, and the downhearted. Meant to be savored from a comfortable chair, with eyes closed, lights dimmed, and the twinkly tree glowing in the dark. Whatever you do, do not listen to this episode before the Eve of Christmas.
Save it for then.
Don't Open Until Christmas Eve | Sean of the South
Nov 24, 2020
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
