Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Ovaska's avatar
Matt Ovaska
5h

Sean, you did it again. You stirred up memories. I asked my girlfriend where she wanted to eat. I rarely went to restaurants and never Chinese. I applied a healthy coating of mustard on the pork.

She said. "That's a lot of mustard. I think my head was on fire. so I drank some water, which added fuel to the fire. Some how, I maintained composure. 2 days before our 50th anniversary, with 7 grown kids. she asked me if we were going to make it. I said, "I don't know."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joesmoe3's avatar
Joesmoe3
5h

Love can be grand. A bit sad, sweet . . . Growing up a jerk - it was in the genes I blame - I watched those ‘teen angst’ movies, and I ached for a woman to sing a love song to meeeeeeee. Now joined for 32 years, I worship the ground on which she walks. I ache when she aches. More often than not, I swell with happiness when she laughs. [Remember, “Laughter is Best Medicine”] And yes, I’m still amazed, almost every day, twice a day, she asks, “What would you like ?” And I no longer go to an office every weekday - and when I did all those years, with my Thermos-brand glass double-walled vacuum Dewer container filled with hot tea prepared by my lovely wife almost every morning, on my desk, and folks would wonder by, “Is that coffee ?” I smile and respond, “That, is pure love."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture