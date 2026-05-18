Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Beryl Dixon's avatar
Beryl Dixon
6h

And all God’s people - and all of us are- said “amen” and “thank you, Sean.”

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Te Burt's avatar
Te Burt
6h

There was a time when "happiness" was not a priority. People were almost embarrassed to admit they wanted to be happy. Not something sought. Not expected. Wished for. Hoped for. But not a goal. And yet now, we seek it and doubt we found it, can't find it, won't find it, and we become obsessed - and would we recognize it if it fell on top of us? Depends on what makes you happy as to whether you figure that out. If it's a new pair of shoes and you have 547 pairs, no. If you have none - another story. Scale. And then, when we lose what we think is giving us happiness, we blow up our lives! Get divorced. Stop talking to "those" people. Quit a job. Run hither and yon in search of all the "things" we're convinced we need, must have, must know - to be "happy." If you stop and stand still and calm down and stop thinking and stop wanting - there it is. Inside. Curled up, ignored, forgotten, dismissed, that small, still, quiet little thing. And Sean not only found it, he has it. They both do. "It grew 3 sizes" and exploded all over them, and I bet that part of the Iberian coastline just glowed with happiness!

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