Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Maggie Carnes's avatar
Maggie Carnes
4h

His hand is already on y’all with meeting Dolly! Blessings galore for this Camino walk💖🙏

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
4h

A while back here, I read a comment from a woman whose little child said that a violin is just a violin, but a fiddle is a party.

Astute observation.

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